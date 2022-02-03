Gomea man charged with having unlicensed 9MM Glock

On 01.02.22, police arrested and charged Dimeon Glasgow, 34-year-old Mechanic of Gomea with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and for Discharging a loaded Firearm.

According to investigations, on 31.01.22, the Accused allegedly had in his possession one 9MM Glock pistol without a license issued under the Firearms Act. He was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm in the Calder Public Road.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, to answer the charges and plead not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of twelve thousand dollars with one surety.

He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm. Stop notices were also placed at all ports of entry. The matter was adjourned to February 8, 2022.