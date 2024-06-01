Diplomatic Forum for Solidarity with Sahrawi People

“The Diplomatic Forum constitutes an added value to the international support for the just Sahrawi cause” (communiqué)

(SPS) – The fifth ordinary session of the Diplomatic Forum for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People confirmed yesterday in its final communiqué that the Diplomatic Forum constitutes an added value to the international support for the just Sahrawi cause.

Participants in the fifth ordinary session of the Diplomatic Forum, which was hosted in the Sahrawi refugee camps, reviewed the recent developments in Western Sahara and exchanged views on future measures that will be taken to support the Sahrawi issue.

The delegates of fifteen countries denounced the continued stagnation prevailing over the peace process of the conflict in Western Sahara due to the obstacles imposed by Morocco on the one hand and the clear failure of the MINURSO mission to organize a self-determination referendum in Western Sahara, for which it was established by the Security Council in accordance with its resolution 690 ( 1991), in addition to its inability to monitor human rights on the other hand in the occupied areas of Western Sahara.

The participants strongly condemned, in the final communiqué, the systematic human rights violations against defenseless Sahrawi civilians in the occupied areas of Western Sahara and called on the international community to expedite the release of all Sahrawi civilian prisoners.

The participants also welcomed the holding of the Diplomatic Forum in Sahrawi refugee camps as the first experience since its establishment.

It’s worth mentioning that the delegation participating in the fifth ordinary session of the Diplomatic Forum for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People, which includes ambassadors and representatives of countries that have diplomatic and historical relations with the Sahrawi Republic, joined the Sahrawi people in their celebrations commemorating the 51st anniversary of the outbreak of the armed struggle and the National Army Day.