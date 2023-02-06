Direct flights between Martinique and Havana, Cuba resumes

Since 2019, there are no more direct flights between Havana and Fort-de-France. Getting to Cuba has become an obstacle course.

Today, Sky High Dominicana, an airline from the Dominican Republic founded in 2002 and installed in Martinique since 2021, will resume this route with direct flights scheduled twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The announcement of the new connection between Fort-de-France and Havana was made as part of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2023) in Madrid, Spain.

The airline’s strategy aims to “offer multiple destinations to visitors traveling to the Caribbean”. Sky High Dominicana is capitalizing on an absence of competitors in air service to the area.

We will connect Martinique to Havana, which will allow us to connect Cuba to the French Caribbean and also offer a tourist option for French people arriving from Paris to Martinique,

To ensure its new routes, the company has acquired two Embraers 190, two Embraers 175 and a Boeing 737-300F for freight transport. The objective is to serve “about fifteen destinations in the Caribbean, South America and North America”.

To go to Cuba non-stop, reservations are made online or at the Aimé Césaire du Lamentin airport in Martinique. Big Island tourist visas are provided upon check-in. Finally, to facilitate the arrival of tourists on Cuban soil, the vaccine against Covid-19 is no longer mandatory.