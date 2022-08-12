Dismissed teachers will not reapply for jobs – Union leader

Unvaccinated teachers in St Vincent and the Grenadines have taken a firm stance against calls from Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to reapply

Over 200 teachers last December for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 lost their jobs. They are part of over 500 dismissed public servants, deemed to be ‘frontline workers,’ who were required to take the jab to save their job.

According to the union’s president, Oswald Robinson, “We had a meeting, our legal counsel was there, we deliberated, we received advice, and the teachers unanimously decided not to apply,” Robinson explained in an interview with the Illustrated Sun.

According to the president of the SVGTU, the teachers had made their decisions, but the union told them it was their choice whether they wanted to reapply since the union does not force its members.

“We consult with you, we come to a consensus. The majority of the members say they are seeking for reinstatement. Because, what the government has put out, they’re talking about a contract and some person may be permanent. So, when you reapply you have to bear in mind the conditions. In other words, the contract is already outlined there where it says the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) will determine the frequency of the testing. But, when you read down, it says you have to present a test. They didn’t say whether it’s a PCR or Rapid test, the first or second day in every week That’ how I understand it,” he said.

Robinson pointed out that the teachers will be allowed free of cost the first four tests but they ill have to pay for the others after.

A press release from the authorities dated August 2nd, 2022, states: “Any offer of employment will be contingent upon the acceptance, in writing, in correspondence addressed to the Chief Personnel Officer, Permanent Secretary or Head of Department, where applicable, of all terms and conditions associated with employment in the specific positions, as advised by the Chief Medical Officer and approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, including, but not limited to the following: Mandatory and correct use of appropriate facial masks in the workplace at all times; Strict adherence to all sanitation protocols; Adequate physical spacing; Mandatory testing for Covid-19 infection at a frequency to be determined by the Chief Medical Officer.”