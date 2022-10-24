District Stairs supports the SVG National Trust with its work

District Stairs supports the work of the National Trust

On Friday 21st October 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust received a cash donation of $1000.00 from Mr Marlon Bute of District Stairs. The presentation of the donation was made in the presence of over sixty (60)

secondary students who were visiting the museum which is housed in the National Trust Headquarters. This visit was a part of the observation of National Trust Week. The National Trust Week was celebrated under the theme “Preserving heritage through education; the responsibility of every generation” and ran from October 16th – 21st 2022.

In making the presentation Mr Bute, a former teacher, who resides in Canada, encouraged the students to become actively engaged in doing their part as nation-builders. He further noted that this was a critical part of their lives and they need to learn and learn well, while paying special attention to their environment, and the heritage which constitutes the environment.

On the 16th of October, Mr Bute made his pledge to support the work of the National Trust, on a special WE FM radio programme. Mrs Sheril-Ann Mason-Haywood and Dr Cleve Scott also made pledges of support for the work of the National Trust on that programme.

The National Trust is located in the Carnegie Building (or Old Public Library).

Source : Press Release