Dive Bequia will undertake coral restoration at Devil’s Table

Dive Bequia Limited has received a grant from St Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) to undertake coral restoration around the island of Bequia.

Dive Bequia, which has been in operation for over 27 years, will restore carol at Devil’s Table and other vulnerable areas around the grenadine island.

According to The Howarths, the Devil’s Table is on the reef on the north side of Admiralty Bay, with a wide variety of fish.

The SVGCF says corals are critical to the health and survival of the island’s coastal marine fish species and can significantly reduce the impact of waves on the shorelines.

Dive Bequia is a renowned family operated dive shop that offers the full range of PADI courses, all PADI instruction is taught by licensed and insured PADI professionals.

SVGCF’s general purpose is to source and provide funding to support the conservation and management of critical ecosystems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.