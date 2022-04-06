Family and Friends wait as divers search overturned vessel

Family and friends of the five missing crew members from the overturned MV Fair Chance are waiting for any news that can ease their broken hearts.

The MV Fair Chance went down in waters off Trinidad on Saturday, 2 April; only two crewmen have been rescued since then.

On Monday, 3 April, the Trinidad Coast Guard towed the overturned hull of the vessel into Stauble’s bay, Chaguaramas, Trinidad.

According to Nautical Solutions, an Education website, time is of the essence as the air pocket provides a limited breathable air supply.

“It’s imperative to note that rescuers can’t simply cut holes into the upturned hull in the open sea. The air trapped inside keeps the ship from sinking. Holes would let the air escape, and the ship would sink”.

“This operation may require the work of an experienced rescue diving team to access the hull from under the upturned vessel. A risky task in rough seas”, the website stated.

As of Wednesday, 6 April, the Trinidad Coast Guard said efforts were still ongoing to access the vessel.

On Sunday, 3 April 2022, the owners of the vessel, with the assistance of the TTCG, were able to arrange a tug boat that made its way into Venezuelan waters and rendezvoused with the TTCG vessel, which was on watch with Fair Chance.

MP for the Southern Grenadines Terrance Ollivierre says Union Island has been plunged into mourning.

Speaking to Trinidad radio I95 FM, Ollivierre said the missing crew members include Captain Dexter Chance, Owen Prescott, Quincy Baptiste, Eric Calliste, and another man said to be Grenadian. Those rescued are Vincentian Derrol Smalls and Jonel Mc Intosh, a Grenadian.

On Sunday, a Grenadian publication, THE NEW TODAY, said that Chance became the owner of the MV Fair Chance, which was registered in St Vincent within the past year and was running the Union Island/St Vincent/Trinidad route.