Division of Physical Education launches Inter-School Sports 2022

The Division of Physical Education and Sports in the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports launched its Inter-school Sport Competition on Monday 10th October at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Various schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to participate in Table Tennis, Netball and Football.

The Competition kicks off on Thursday 14th October 2022 at the Anglican School Annex with Table Tennis, October 15th and 16th would see the start of the Netball and Football competitions respectively.

Over 70 teams from primary and secondary schools here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to participate in the different sporting disciplines.

Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports Hon Frederick Stephenson, speaking at the launch, said this is welcomed since it has been over two years since any of the various championships took place in schools and his ministry remains committed to working with the youth of this country to harness their sporting abilities.

Activities will climax on 3rd December 2022, where medals and trophies would be distributed to the schools who take the top positions.

Source : API