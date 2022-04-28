Rybolovlev superyacht fuels up in St Vincent again

The Russian yacht ANNA was spotted refuelling in port Kingstown for the second time in 53 days.

Dmitry Rybolovlev’s 110.0 m Motor Yacht is equipped with a fuel capacity of 442,000 litres or 116764 gallons.

ANNA was seen docked on Thursday at the cruise ship pier in port Kingstown with two RUBIS fuel trucks supplying fuel to her.

Before leaving the port of Kingstown on Saturday 5 March, the ship took on 40,000 gallons of fuel. As of that time, Marine Traffic data indicates it was headed for Australia, but it has since circled the Grenadines.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union threatened to seize the assets of some of Russia’s superrich.

As far as the St Vincent Times is aware, no national, regional or international authority has any specific interest in Anna; however, its owner Dmitry Rybolovlev is named in the Putin Accountability Bill being considered in the US Congress.

In 2011, the Russian oligarch became the majority owner of Monaco, the famous club from the glamorous principality.

Monaco was struggling in France’s second division when he took over, but he brought rapid success to the club through his investment.

Rybolovlev has lived in the Mediterranean principality for over a decade, but he owns two private jets and travels around the world for pleasure and business.

The last time he appeared in public was on February 23 in Antigua, where his boat, a lightweight superyacht called Skorpios, won the Royal Ocean Racing Club Caribbean 600 race.

Rybolovlev was on board, far from the football club he owns, and even farther from Russia.