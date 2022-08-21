DMV-SVG mutual aid relief hosts two school supply distribution events

In line with its goal of “Uplifting children and families of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief is proud to host its School Supply Distribution event for registered students and teachers at Fancy Government and Fitz Hughes Government Schools.

Taking place at Fancy Government School on Monday, 22 August at 12 noon and Fitz Hughes Government School on Tuesday, 23 August at 12 noon, DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief will provide brand new bookbags and school supplies to students registered at these schools. Teachers at both schools will receive a DMV-SVG tote bag with an array of teaching items. All items are free of charge.

“Last year, after the devastation left behind by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, DMV-SVG Mutual Aid mobilized efforts in the DMV area to collect and send 20 barrels of food, clothing, personal protective equipment, and many other needed items to support Vincentian families who were displaced. This year, we want to continue to demonstrate our commitment to St. Vincent & the Grenadines by ensuring that teachers and students are prepared for a successful school year, ” says educator and co-founder of DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief, Dr Remidene Aboko-Cole Diakité.

Ms Diamond Elam who is also an educator and co-founder of the organization adds, “As educators and former Peace Corps Volunteers who spent time with students and teachers in schools in St. Vincent, we were so pleased to see that North Leeward and North Windward students and teachers were still pressing forward, despite the challenges they faced as a result of the volcano eruption and COVID-19. We are honoured to provide these supplies to Fancy and Fitz Hughes schools, and we hope that in some small way these supplies contribute to student achievement.”

For more information about DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief, visit the Facebook page @DMVSVGMutualAid, or Instagram @DMVSVGRelief. Interested persons can also email [email protected] or call +1 240-703-2555 by phone or WhatsApp.

About DMV-SVG Mutual Aid Relief

DMV-SVG Mutual Aid is a group of Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and concerned citizens in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) areas in the United States who work cooperatively with government and charitable organizations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to provide food, clothing, school supplies, and other needed items to Vincentian children and families.

This year, as families North Leeward and North Windward area families are resettling into their homes, we have focused on our efforts on providing school supplies to children to relieve families of the burden of having to purchase essential school items.

We are also providing a variety of instructional supplies to teachers to aid them in their hard work of helping students achieve.