‘Do not call my name in your dirty, nasty, worthless conversations’

MP for Central Kingstown says there are things that are called government occasions and there are things that are called party occasions and Ralph Gonsalves is not to use government functions to enter into the realm of political mischief and maligning of people.

Leacock said Gonsalves would have misconstrued what he had said about prostitution in St Vincent while speaking at Orange Hill and attributed statements to him that he never uttered.

“I’ll clearly answer him, more than likely in a parliamentary session, the opportunity would be presented to me, but truth be told and I have never gone down this road you know, it’s not a road that I like to go down. I’ve tried to keep a dignified silence on Ralph in his worst moments and none of us is beyond reproach. None of us is beyond errors and mistakes”.

“I have a way I like to say it you know, every single Vincentian has a problem either personally or directly or within his or her family that they would prefer to leave right where it is. We all have skeletons and sometimes it’s how much time and how far we have to dig before we can find those skeletons. His may not be in this case”.

“I have never taken the time out to speak about Gonsalves transgressions, but I can say this, as a matter of fact, he’s the last person who is entitled to speak in defence of women and his conduct In that regard would be his lasting legacy in politics”.

Leacock said he would prefer for Gonsalves to leave him alone and don’t call his name.

“I would prefer him not to call my name in his foul-mouthed conversations, his dirty, nasty, worthless conversations. I don’t enjoy hypocrisy and Ralph if you don’t appreciate and understand me have nothing to do with me. Do not call me, do not have your security detail call me, do not enter into private conversations with me of a kind which you know I cannot lend you support, please desist. Do not provoke me to the point where privately I will have to disrespect you and your office or publicly disavow any respect or relationship with you, I have had enough of you”.

Leacock said he has adjusted his life to live without Gonsalves.

“You have done virtually all that you can over the last 20 or more years to discredit me and to make my life uncomfortable and unbearable. Maybe I’ve done a good enough job to recover from my two-hour dismissal where I lost all of my salary over $100,000 a month. Maybe I’ve done enough to ignore the fact that through your administration, I’ve lost over $5 million in business opportunities, and that my businesses and companies cannot apply for work in St Vincent and the Grenadines with taxpayer’s money. Maybe I’ve done well enough to ignore the fact that your government prevented my wife from getting work with UNESCO, that none of my children will be able to obtain work in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, that you are the reasons why and maybe it’s a good thing that all of my grandchildren reside outside of St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

“You have done enough to get people to have a hatred of who St Clair Leacock is just simply straight down along political lines and I have made a decision to live with that but it doesn’t mean that I have to put up, entertain and or accommodate the dastardly lies and untruths and I will repeat myself, your foul-mouthed nature of decapitating, destroying and dismantling good and decent people”.

Leacock said he will let Gonsalves know because it is apparently not clear to him that he is no longer the person that represents or speaks on behalf of the majority of people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“That decision was made in the year 2020 at the general elections when Dr Friday as leader of the New Democratic Party secured the majority of votes of Vincentians, meaning that there are more people in St Vincent and the Grenadines who believe in what Dr Friday and the New Democratic Party has to say”.