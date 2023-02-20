Vatalie Caesar, 28 Year-Old Doctor, Ready To Serve SVG

Dr Vatalie Floresha Caesar is a twenty- eight year old general practitioner with a unique quest for excellence. She strives not only to be distinguished in her field, but to fulfill her true potential.

Dr. Caesar attributes her success to having a strong faith in God and remains a dedicated member of the Streams of Power Assembly in Sans Souci.

Caesar hails from the rural coastal village of Sans Souci. She is the daughter of Lex and Valerie Caesar. Caesar’s humble beginnings encouraged her to pursue a path of excellence.

She vividly recalls at the tender age of six years old she became rather intrigued when relatives were able to retrieve their vision through the “Vision Now” programme in Cuba. She refers to this, as being the spark that fueled her desire to become a medical doctor.

At the New Grounds Primary School, Caesar was quite a force to be reckoned with in reading and public speaking competitions. Caesar was judged best reader and public speaker in 2005. She was then selected as the student to speak on behalf of all primary schools at the launch of the National Education Revolution National Initiative. At the tender age of nine years old she was already deemed as an advocate for educational advancement.

In 2006 she was the recipient of the Principal’s award of Excellence and was Valedictorian of the graduating class.

She sat the then common entrance examination and placed 12th, allowing her to be a student of the distinguished St. Vincent Girls’ High School. She remained in the top stream while there and sat eleven (11) CSEC subjects and yielded excellent results. Vatalie demonstrated avid leadership skills and was awarded Deputy Head Girl. She received many awards of academic excellence and the Theresa Daniel’s award for communication.

Dr. Caesar remains eternally grateful to the Building and Loan Association who gifted her a seven year scholarship, which aided greatly in her secondary and tertiary education.

The concept of volunteerism and giving back to the community is a principle she up-holds. Dr. Caesar became a passionate Ranger guide, travelling internationally and was engaged in a plethora of community activities. She then sat on the local board of the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors programme for a period of two years and served eloquently.

Dr. Caesar then entered the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College where she pursued studies in Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies. There she received the award of excellence for the top performer in Environmental Studies.

She had a short stint at the St. Vincent and Electricity Services Limited where she was able to further develop her inter-personal skills.

In 2015 Dr. Caesar commenced her journey at the UWI St. Augustine. She made the Dean’s list for many semesters throughout her university stay demonstrating consistent work ethic and academic ability.

Her favorite quote is “the chapter you’re learning today is going to save someone’s life in the future, so pay attention”, author unknown. With that in mind Caesar was known to be a library worm by her peers.

She holds a Bachelor’s in Medical Sciences (HONS) and a Bachelor’s in Medicine and Surgery (HONS).

Dr. Caesar completed her two year Internship at the Milton Cato Memorial hospital. She describes the experience as life-changing and one which increased her aptitude for Medicine.

She remains forever grateful to her support system which continuously serves as the back bone of her success. Caesar credits that it still “takes a village to raise a child”.

Currently, she is employed at the Caribbean Kidney and Medical Centre at Arnos Vale and is described as a thorough, pleasant and brilliant young physician. She will commence her specialty soon to aid in the advancement of her country.

She advises young women to follow their passion and align it with their purpose. Dr. Caesar also admonishes young persons to embrace the positive unknown and give themselves permission to explore and navigate unchartered territories.

She condemns fear, but advocates bravery and confidence.