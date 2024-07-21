Dominica Commits $1 Million to SVG’s Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Dominica has pledged $1 million to support St. Vincent’s hurricane recovery efforts. Roosevelt Skerrit, the island’s Prime Minister, made the pledge last week while in SVG to tour the Southern Grenadines along with other OECS leaders.

At a press conference at AIA last week, Skerrit stated, “We are here to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines, just as they have previously supported us. Together, we will overcome this disaster.”

The Prime Ministers of St. Lucia, Grenada, and Antigua also expressed their support for the relief efforts.