Dominica: 3 in custody after identification of missing Canadian couple

Charred remains believed to be that of missing resort owners

Police in Dominica have taken three individuals into custody for questioning, as an investigation has been launched following the identification of what is believed to be the remains of two French Canadian citizens who were reported missing.

According to police reports, the charred remains found in a vehicle in the town of Gallion are believed to be those of the proprietors of a popular Eco Resort.

The police said the burnt vehicle, matched the description of the one they drove, however, extreme conditions of the fire rendered the bodies unidentifiable, leaving investigators to rely on circumstantial evidence to connect them to the missing couple.

Source : CMC