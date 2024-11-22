Dominica: Alarming 42% Surge in Child Abuse Cases Raises Major Concerns

Dominica has observed a 42 percent rise in instances of child abuse. Delia Giddings Stedman, Director of the Department of Social Services, stated in a local radio interview that the figures are ‘alarming.’

Her comments were made during the commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, also known as World Children’s Day, on November 20.

According to data from the Department of Social Services, the current number of reported cases is 182. Stedman indicated that approximately 128 reported cases were recorded in 2023.

There is a notable 42 percent increase in reported cases. Sexual abuse and neglect remain the most frequently reported cases of concern. “This should raise an alarm for everyone,” she stated further.

Dr. Cassandra Williams, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services with Specific Responsibility for Children at Risk, expressed concern regarding the statistics, stating, “Solutions must be found to address the issues of child abuse in Dominica.”

“As a nation, we must undertake all necessary measures to ensure the care and protection of every child,” she emphasised.

Dr. Williams reports that cases include infants.

It is concerning to observe that children aged 0 to 4 years are significantly harmed, adversely affecting their future and that of the nation as a whole. Effective solutions are necessary to address the significant issue of child abuse.

This year, the international community acknowledged World Children’s Day under the theme ‘For Every Child, Every Right.’

Stedman emphasises the necessity of listening to children both at home and in educational settings, encouraging them to express their views on policy issues. However, he cautions against neglecting the significant suffering many children endure due to various forms of abuse.

The public was urged to contribute to the resolution by reporting each incident.

This has significant implications for children, including potential long-term trauma, cognitive delays, and emotional difficulties, among other issues. It is imperative that all individuals contribute to the safeguarding of children, and one effective method is to report occurrences of abuse. Although it may appear insignificant, a single report has the potential to save a child’s life.