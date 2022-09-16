Kalinago Week is celebrated in Dominica for the 41st year

The 41st annual Kalinago Week will take place September 16 – 24, 2022. This year’s theme is focused on building resilience through the Kalinago heritage – pride in its people and strength within the community. Filled with cultural traditions, Kalinago Week seeks to highlight the resilience of one of the last surviving indigenous peoples in the world.

The week historically falls during the month of September – the same time the 1930 Kalinago uprising occurred. Kalinago Week pays homage to the resistance against invasions from Leeward Island law enforcers who attempted to halt their local and traditional trade with neighbouring countries.

“The Kalinago people have made a significant contribution to Dominica’s Creole culture and heritage,” said Kimberly King, Discover Dominica Authority Destination Marketing Manager. “It is with pride that we celebrate their traditions and cultural practices during this week, beginning on September 16.”

Originally known as the Caribs, the Kalinago are believed to have originated from South America and represent the remaining original peoples of the pre-Columbian Carib Indians dating back to approximately 3000 B.C. After the arrival of Christopher Columbus and European settlers in Dominica, the Kalinago fled to the isolated eastern side of the island — taking with them rites, rituals, and a way of living reaching back to the island’s original settlers. The British gained full control of the island in 1763 with the Kalinago remaining on 232 acres of land that was given to them. Their territory was expanded to 3,700 acres in 1903, and the island won its independence in 1978. Their rich language and deep connection to nature can be heard in their name for their island, “Waitukubuli,” meaning “tall Is her body.”

“The Kalinago community is thrilled to present our 41st annual Kalinago Week,” said Prosper Paris, Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment. “We are especially excited to present our traditional cuisines, language, dances, games and cultural practices to those who have yet to experience Dominica’s first people.”

Activities celebrated throughout Kalinago include the Princess Natari and Miss Kalinago showcases; a memorial service paying homage to the last surviving victim of the 1930 Kalinago resistance; traditional sports day; Kalinago dress day; school visits by the Kalinago Council and Chief; the Kalinago Interschool Spelling B Competition; school debates; traditional storytelling; a food and craft exposition offering cultural cuisines; and the Kalinago’s Got Talent Night.