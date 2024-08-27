Dominica rewards Thea LaFond-Gadson with $400k, land & diplomatic passport

Dominica recently celebrated its first Olympic gold medalist, Thea LaFond-Gadson, with a series of events and prestigious awards. LaFond-Gadson, who won gold in the triple jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was honored with a grand welcome, a motorcade, and several significant rewards from the government and people of Dominica.

Key Takeaways

Grand Welcome and Celebrations

The celebrations for Thea LaFond-Gadson began with her arrival at Douglas Charles Airport, where she was greeted by government officials, dignitaries, and family members. A motorcade followed, starting from Portsmouth and traveling along the west coast to Roseau, allowing the public to show their appreciation for her historic achievement.

The day culminated in a grand celebration ceremony and concert at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt, featuring speeches from government and sports officials, as well as musical performances. The public was invited to attend and honor LaFond-Gadson’s remarkable success.

Prestigious Awards and Recognition

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced several prestigious awards for LaFond-Gadson in recognition of her historic feat:

A cash gift of $400,000

Appointment as a National Sports Ambassador

Issuance of a diplomatic passport for both her and her husband

Dominica’s highest national award, The Dominica Award of Honor, to be bestowed during the Independence celebrations

A parcel of land in Warner containing 7,459 square feet

A track and field facility to be named the Thea LaFond-Gadson Track and Field Complex

Inspiring the Next Generation

During her stay in Dominica, LaFond-Gadson visited various primary and secondary schools, as well as the Dominican State College, to engage with students and inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders. Her story of perseverance and determination resonated with many, as she shared her journey of overcoming a knee injury to achieve Olympic glory.

A Nation United in Pride

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed the nation’s pride and joy in LaFond-Gadson’s achievement, stating that her victory had brought immense pride and joy to Dominica. He emphasized the importance of investing in youth development, sports, and education, and assured the public that the government would continue to support such initiatives.

LaFond-Gadson’s victory has not only put Dominica on the global stage but has also inspired a sense of unity and pride among Dominicans. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that with hard work and determination, no dream is too big, and no goal is out of reach.