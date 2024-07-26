Dominica: Boiling lake in a state of instability

Observations from the on-site cameras have shown that the lake is still in a state of instability. Overall the water levels remain low but there have been brief periods of partial refilling and emptying.
The Lake temperatures have ranged from 22° to 77° Celsius over the period 15-26 July. The observed changes at the Boiling Lake are not currently considered to be an increase in volcanic activity in the area.
Caution should be exercised when visiting the area during such periods. During these episodes, harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, can be released. Also, steam explosions may occur since underlying vents that supply water to the lake which may have become blocked are cleared without warning.
The UWI-SRC and the ODM – Office of Disaster Management, Dominica and Forestry Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.