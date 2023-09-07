Dominica: China to fund construction of 6 schools totaling US$30 million

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his country’s “profound gratitude to the People’s Republic of China” on Wednesday after Beijing agreed to fund the construction of six schools totaling $30 million.

Skerrit said at the “symbolic” groundbreaking ceremony for the schools that China is once again proving “the depth and sincerity of its friendship with Dominica in a most tangible way.”

“There is no denying that Dominica has benefited from the People’s Republic of China’s repeated expressions of genuine friendship.” “Over the last 19 years, we have witnessed incredible generosity from the Chinese people and government in sports, road infrastructure, agriculture, and health,” Skerrit added, mentioning Chinese financing for the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

“Today, as countries around the world face revenue shortfalls and economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, China is sticking to its promise to fund these six new schools in Dominica.”

“I want to emphasize that this is a significant gift.” The schools are worth US$30 million or EC$81 million, which is a significant investment in any currency and a significant injection of finances into Dominica’s education system.”

He stated that the investment demonstrates his administration’s continuous commitment to enhancing human development as part of a long-term productivity and growth strategy.

“We all know that education is one of the most significant components in a country’s development and prosperity. As a result, this administration has made every effort to educate our children to the highest standards and to provide them with opportunities for lifelong learning.”

He stated that after the Goodwill Secondary School is built, the government will increase its emphasis on skill training.

“Dominicans will have access to a fully equipped TVET Center of Excellence.” Our youth will be able to choose a trade, hone their skills, and prepare for high-paying, competitive jobs in Dominica and the region.

“Today’s turning of the soil symbolizes our ongoing commitment as a government to provide the best educational opportunities for Dominica’s children so that they can become productive global citizens, excel in their chosen fields of endeavor, and go on to lead successful, rewarding lives.”

Skerrit, who is also the chairman of CARICOM, the 15-member regional integration movement, claimed that the education thrust is consistent with his stated goals of pursuing regional education reform.

“Our youth face a challenging future defined by rapidly evolving technology, which will necessitate more and broader workplace skills.” We must investigate new and better approaches to help our children throughout the region master advanced skills, as well as adapt our school curriculum to ensure they can excel in school, the global workplace, and their personal lives.

“I am focused on pushing this agenda with my CARICOM counterparts because I want to help create a future where every Dominican and Caribbean citizen has a fair shot at a successful life,” he said.

China’s ambassador to Dominica, Lin Xianjiang, stated in his presentation that Beijing fully recognizes the importance of the schools project to Dominica, to the point where a top foreign government official who just visited here vowed to assure the project’s success.

He further stated that a senior member of the construction company “had traveled all the way from Beijing to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.”

‘What I can guarantee you is that the six schools will be the most advanced and modern in Dominica and even the Caribbean region,” he added, adding that the project’s progress had been slowed owing to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source : CMC