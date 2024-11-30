Dominica Ministry of Health Confirms HFMD On Island

The Dominica Ministry of Health is warning the public to be more vigilant due to rising student skin condition reports.

Dr. Francine Jeffrey Louis, Director of Primary Health Care Services, said on Wednesday, “After careful assessment and consultation with health professionals, the ministry has determined that the nature of the condition and symptoms has prompted further investigation to confirm hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) as well as impetigo.”

HFMD, a contagious viral disease that affects young children, causes fever, mouth sores, and a rash on the hands, feet, and sometimes other parts of the body. Impetigo, a bacterial skin infection, causes red sores or blisters that can break open and form a yellowish crust around the nose and mouth.

Dr. Louis stated that the ministry is “actively investigating the suspected cases.”

In the meantime, the health ministry advises people to wash their hands often, avoid sick children, and not share toys or utensils to prevent disease spread.

Fever, rashes, and skin lesions are symptoms. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor.