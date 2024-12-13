Dominica defeats SVG in Windward Under15 clash

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-15 lost by 61 runs to Dominica Under-15 at the Gros-Islet Playing Field on Wednesday December 12, 2024, despite only two Dominican batsmen reached double figures, in Alex Armstrong with 51, and Kelan Christmas making 46.

It was day four of the 2024 WINLOTT/Windward Islands Male Under-15 Super-50 Cricket Championships being played in Saint Lucia. St. Vincent won the toss and decided to field. Dominica lost wickets at 1 for 19, 2 for 26, 3 for 119, 4 for 125, 5 for 151, 6 for 152, 7 for 153, 8 for 158, 9 for 166, all out 166 in 41.3 overs. Extras contributed a healthy 39 to the Dominican total made up of 4 leg-byes, and 35 wides.

Bowling for the Vincentians, Delroy Tittle was the leading bowler taking 3 for 29 in 6.3 overs, Lee-J Phillips and Christiano Adams each finished with 2 for 29.

Skipper Jorden Charles led the St. Vincent and the Grenadines attempt with a top-score of 49 made of seven 4s and one 6, and Alexander Jordan 12; the only two batters to make double figure scores. Three batsmen did not get off the mark, and extras contributed a healthy 26 made of 3 byes, 1 leg-bye, 21 wides, and 1 no-ball.

Wickers fell at 1 for 02, 2 for 13, 3 for 18, 4 for 62, 5 for 96, 6 for 97, 7 for 98, 8 for 99, 9 for 100, all out 105 in 27 overs, as the Dominicans bowlers enjoyed themselves. Dylan John was the chief destroyer, grabbing 5 for 31 in 6 overs, Vince Darroux took 3 for 10 in 4 overs, Kelan Christmas 1 for 17, and Jershaun Joseph 1 for 19, as Dominica defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines by 61 runs.

The next round of matches will be on Saturday and Sunday 14th and 15th December 2024, with the closing ceremony on Sunday evening.