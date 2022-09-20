Vacancy At ECCAA- Apply Now
Dominica farmers receive help with commercial processing, pulping

From left: Minster Fidel Grant, PS Trade Margaret Roudette-Baptiste and Dr . Ian Lambert Right: Paula Platsko General Manager DEXIA, Board Director Richard Charles and Director of Trade Mathan Walter
Farmers engaged in the production of passionfruit, mangoes, guavas and even pineapples get ready for the commercial processing and pulping!
The Dominica Export Import Agency has purchased and installed a state of art, industrial-grade multi-fruit extractor for processing and pulping of these fruits for local juicing companies and for sale on the export markets.
The multi-fruit pulper is housed at DEXIA’s Multi-Purpose Packhouse in Fond Cole.
For more information visit DEXIA Main office on the Bayfront or contact their office @ 4482370.
Source :
Ministry of Blue and Green Economy
