Dominica: Two Chinese nationals die in suspected drowning

Two Chinese citizens died in a suspected drowning in northern Dominica. The incident happened June 1, 2024, evening.

Police Inspector Fixton Henderson said the Dominica police are investigating the murders of two foreign nationals whose bodies were found at sea in Palm Tree, Wesley, on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

After Fire & Ambulance Services pulled the victims’ bodies from the sea, the district medical doctor confirmed them dead.

CDPF offers its sympathies to the deceased’s family, friends, and overseas colleagues.