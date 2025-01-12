Dominica Invests EC$7.9 Million in New Citrus Certification Facility

Dominica’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy has awarded ACE Engineering an EC$7.9 million contract to build a Citrus Certification Facility in Woodford Hill. Signing occurred this morning at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.

This strategic project is part of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP) to revive agriculture and improve livelihoods after Hurricane Maria. The facility will improve Dominica’s citrus production quality and safety, helping producers achieve international requirements and access worldwide markets.

The new facility at Woodford Hill Agricultural Station will supply area growers with certificated supplies, supporting the citrus industry. It will offer testing and certification services that meet strict agricultural standards and provide training and information to help farmers improve their farming operations.

ACE Engineering, founded in 1997 and experienced in infrastructure projects, will build the facility. The project includes erecting the Potting House and improving the land with surrounding security fencing, gates and grading.

The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to a vibrant agricultural sector and hopeful about this facility’s benefits to farmers and the economy.