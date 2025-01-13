Dominica Issues Warning Against Unauthorized Immigration Services

Public Notice-Beware of Unauthorized Platforms for Dominica’s Immigration Forms

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has announced that the only authorized platform for completing the Online Immigration and Customs Declaration Card is its official website, https://edcard.dominica.gov.dm.

This secure and free government-managed website ensures the accurate processing of travelers’ information in line with Dominica’s Immigration and Customs Regulations. The government does not charge any fees for completing the online ED forms.

Authorities advise travelers to exercise caution and avoid using unauthorized websites or services that claim to facilitate immigration or travel processes on behalf of the Government of Dominica. Such platforms may cause misinformation, potential fraud, and delays in processing travel documentation.

The government reaffirms its commitment to providing efficient and secure services for all travelers. For further information or assistance, the public is encouraged to contact:

Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs: +1-767-266-3289

+1-767-266-3289 Discover Dominica Authority Concierge Office:+1-767-275-7263 or +1-767-275-7298

The Government of Dominica appreciates the public’s cooperation in maintaining the integrity of its immigration procedures.