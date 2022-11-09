Dominica Labour Party could win snap election by default- Astaphan

Ruling party in Dominica could win election by default – attorney

A decision by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) in Dominica to bow out of next month’s election race could hand what a top attorney here says would be a “default” victory for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

On Tuesday, the UWP said it was staying away from the December 6 general election – announced out of the blue on Sunday – calling it fraudulent.

The opposition also claimed that the DLP was abusing its power by calling an election two and a half years before it is constitutionally due.

But Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan told Observer that the DLP, which has governed the country for the past 22 years, could win the elections by default if the UWP decides to boycott.

Astaphan told Observer that if by nomination day on November 18 there is only one nominated candidate for the ballot, “there would be no need for an election” under Dominican law.

“An election cannot lawfully take place unless there’s another nominated candidate to contest the election. So you’re saying, essentially, that there’s no need for any elections then,” Astaphan said.

He said however that an election may proceed if independent candidates or other parties come forward to represent various constituencies.

Astaphan claimed the UWP has repeatedly sought excuses not to contest elections, saying “they have challenged almost every election since 2005. They have lost or had every single petition struck out at the threshold level…they seem to be using the legislative framework as an excuse for them losing, without looking in the mirror”.

Residents in Dominica along with some living in Antigua and Barbuda have criticized the nature isle’s government’s decision to call a snap election, saying that the UWP should have been given more notice.

But Astaphan, who is one of the DLP’s main legal advisors, said politics is a “blood sport” in which people go out to win.

Source : Antigua Observer