Dominica Labour Party wins 6 seats ahead of the December election

6 uncontested seats declared for DLP on Nomination Day

Dominica’s Nomination Day concluded on Friday with the ruling Dominica Labour Party taking six of the 21 unopposed seats in the House of Representatives.

This means that only 15 constituencies will vote in the General Elections on December 6.

Paix-Bouche, Vieille Case, Cottage, Colihaut, Petite Savanne, and Roseau Valley are the uncontested seats.

Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister, represents the Vieille Case Constituency. The remaining five declared seats are now occupied by first-time representatives.

Despite the United Workers Party’s decision not to participate in the November 6 snap elections called by Skerrit, a number of independent candidates and representatives of the newly formed Team Unity Dominica have stepped forward to challenge the DLP candidates.

Yesterday, the UWP called for a national shutdown and asked Dominicans to reject the election call. However, the request for a nationwide shutdown was denied.

Today, following his nomination, Prime Minister Skerrit told reporters, “It’s a historic day, the Labour Party is seeking an unprecedented sixth term in Dominica…

I am confident that the Dominican people will vote us back into office, and we look forward to the opportunity and privilege.”

Source : Loop Caribbean