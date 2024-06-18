Dominica launches “Summer in Nature” campaign targeting French West Indies residents

Dominica Launches Summer Adventure Campaign Targeting French West Indies Residents

Discover Dominica Authority today announced the Summer in Nature- another day, another adventure campaign, targeting residents of the French West Indies. This initiative aims to position Dominica as the region’s premier destination for adventure vacations. The campaign will be active from June 7, 2024, through August 31, 2024.

“Summer in Nature is a safe, adventure-filled vacation for families and nature lovers of all ages. It entails exploring Dominica’s scenic natural landscape by hiking, river tubing, motorized island tours, river boat tours, majestic whale sightings, diving and snorkeling clear blue waters. Dominica, the nature isle, is the ultimate destination for the summer,” said Andia Ravariere, destination marketing manager of Discover Dominica Authority.

For all hotel packages and other deals, visit www.discoverdominica.com. Vacation in Dominica this summer and experience the adventure of a lifetime amid the island’s unmatched natural beauty.

For more information on Dominica’s Summer Adventure Campaign call or WhatsApp, the tourism concierge office at 767-275-7298, or email [email protected]