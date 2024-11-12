Dominica Launches Winter Campaign to Attract U.S Travelers

New Winter Campaign Showcases Dominica as the Ultimate Nature Escape

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) recently launched its winter campaign, “Dominica, Your Winter Getaway – Where Nature and Adventure Await You,” which continues throughout the winter season to position Dominica as a leading winter destination. Aimed at the North American market, the campaign appeals to couples, families, and groups eager for unique, immersive travel experiences, focusing on Dominica’s pristine natural environment, vibrant culture, and safe travel options.

Following its recent launch, the campaign has generated positive interest, driving toward its goals of increasing stayover arrivals in the coming year and expanding brand visibility by 2025. Through exclusive promotions like “Pay for 4, Stay for 5” and “Pay for 6, Stay for 7,” the campaign offers bundled savings on accommodations, tours, activities, and ground transportation. These promotions, coupled with 10-20% discounts from tour operators and car rental companies, add significant value for travelers.

“Since launching the Dominica, Your Winter Getaway campaign, we’ve seen an inspiring response from travelers seeking authentic, nature-filled escapes. This ongoing initiative continues to build momentum as we welcome more couples, families, and groups eager to explore Dominica. With exclusive promotions and strategic partnerships, we remain dedicated to creating memorable experiences that solidify Dominica as the ultimate winter destination,” said Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority.

DDA’s winter campaign reinforces Dominica’s reputation as a premier destination for travelers seeking adventure and relaxation. Visitors to the island will discover opportunities for hiking, diving, cultural immersion, and eco-friendly stays.

For more information on the Dominica, Your Winter Getaway campaign and available packages, visit www.discoverdominica.com/dwg.