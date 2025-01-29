French authorities open manslaughter investigation into Dominica plane crash

Martinican authorities have opened a judicial investigation into involuntary manslaughter following a devastating plane crash in Dominica that killed four French people.

On Sunday, a tiny plane crashed in the mountains near the southeastern village of La Plaine while flying from Douglas-Charles Airport to Martinique.

The investigation is being led by the Fort-de-France prosecutor and will look into potential safety or prudence violations that may have contributed to the tragedy. French officials are investigating the complete circumstances surrounding the incident, including if gross negligence or recklessness had a role.

The investigation will be conducted by a professional team from Paris’ Air Transport division, as well as the Brigade of the Gendarmerie of Air Transport in Lamentin.

According to the most recent updates, the team is en route to Martinique to begin their work. The difficult terrain has complicated recovery efforts, which are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 28, headed by specialised teams from the Martinique Fire Brigade (SIS972).

The Cessna 172 took off at 3:46 p.m. on Sunday and crashed later that day, with no survivors discovered near the debris. The fatalities were identified as pilot Jean-Benoit A. (23), co-pilot Marving B. (41), and passengers Kylian B. (23) and Marcelline M. (25).