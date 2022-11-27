Dominica: Marigot hospital built entirely from (CBI) Programme

The 75-bed Marigot Hospital will be a 40,000-square-foot, two-floor facility with a comprehensive range of necessary services and cutting-edge, contemporary amenities is completed.

Ambulatory Services, Emergency Care, Intensive Care (ICU), Maternity and Pediatric Care, Laboratory and Radiology Services, and a Trauma Center are just a few of the services the New Marigot Hospital will offer.

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program, Dominica’s lifeline for Building Back Better, totally funded the hospital’s construction.

The hospital will provide emergency medical care to residents of the Marigot Health District, which encompasses the towns of Marigot, Concord, the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, Wesley, Woodford Hill, Palm Tree, Calibishie, Bense, and Anse D’ Mai.