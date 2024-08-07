Discover Dominica Authority Welcomes Marva Williams as New CEO

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce the appointment of Marva Williams as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority, effective August 1, 2024.

Marva Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in event planning, destination marketing, digital marketing and project management. A dynamic and inclusive leader, she was the Festivals and Events Manager at the Discover Dominica Authority from 2019-2022, where she was responsible for promoting, marketing, and managing major festivals and special events in Dominica.

In her new role, Williams will be instrumental in setting the strategic direction of the Discover Dominica Authority, enhancing Dominica’s global tourism presence, and promoting sustainable

growth in the sector. She will focus on driving digital marketing initiatives to position Dominica as a premier travel destination and forging partnerships with key stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry.

Tourism Minister, Honourable Denise Charles-Pemberton, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Marva Williams to the team. Her passion and innovative approach will be valuable assets to the Authority as we continue to elevate Dominica as an attractive destination for visitors.”

“We are confident that under her leadership, we will develop new strategies to achieve our goal of 500,000 stay-over visitors and 1 million cruise visitors by 2030, thereby increasing the sector’s contribution to job creation and economic growth,” she added.

Williams expressed enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to return to the Discover Dominica Authority in this new position and look forward to working with the team to develop our tourism sector further. I am eager to lead the tourism industry’s promotion, development, and regulation to drive socio-economic activity and create a wide range of opportunities for the wider population.”

Previously, Marva Williams was the Marketing Manager at DIGICEL Dominica, where she focused on market strategy for all business lines, particularly digital marketing and brand visibility. She is also a Lecturer in Digital Brand Management at the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

She holds a Master of International Business degree from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Florida International University.