Dominica: Wreckage of missing Cessna plane found, No sign of life

Dominican Authorities Locate Wreckage of Missing Cessna 172 Plane

Missing aircraft wreckage located, no apparent sign of life

Search and rescue crews have discovered the wreckage of the airliner that went missing over Dominica on Sunday. It was positioned on a high, difficult-to-access mountainside about three km west of La Plaine.

Authorities report that there were no signs of life near the crash scene. The 20-year-old pilot is reported to have been on board, along with three other Martinicans.

The aeroplane has been missing since Sunday. The Cessna 172, which seats four, took off from Douglas-Charles Airport shortly before 4 p.m. for Martinique.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft near the southeastern town of La Plaine. The aircraft’s owner informed French radio that it was well-equipped.

He speculated that unfavourable weather conditions in Dominica may have contributed to the disaster. Search and rescue activities are expected to continue on Tuesday.