Dominica: Murder of Medical Doctor Velma Valmond

Medical doctor is Dominica’s 17th homicide for 2022

Dominica’s medical community is in grief following the murder of Dr. Velma Valmond, the island nation’s 17th victim of homicide in 2022. The murder happened at Goodwill on Jewel Lane.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. [on Friday], police officers responded to a report of domestic violence involving a woman and her boyfriend. When the officers arrived at 4 Jewels Lane in Goodwill, they discovered Velma Valmond, 35, of Sinekou, the Kalinago Territory, dead on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood with a severe laceration across her neck.

The boyfriend of Velma, 32-year-old Alexan Alexander from Mahaut, was also discovered on the bathroom floor, foaming at the lips and in agony. Reports are that following the incident Alexander attempted to take his own life. He was taken to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and is now in a stable condition.

Police further disclosed that Valmond 18-year-old daughter is receiving treatment at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital for injuries that were reportedly sustained during the incident and is likewise in a stable condition.