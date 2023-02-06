Najah Georges is crowned Dominica 2023 Carnival Princess

Najah Georges defeated four other contestants to become Dominica Carnival Princess 2023.

The 11-year-old Thibaud Primary School pupil also took home the best in costume and People’s Choice trophies last night at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Zaheer Toussaint of Roseau Primary School is the first runner-up, and Dernisha Darroux of Goodwill Primary School is the second runner-up.

Toussaint was also named Miss Photogenic, while Darroux was named Best Talent.

Miss Intelligent and Best in Party Dress went to Eliz Charles of Will Strathmore Stevens Primary School.

Miss Congeniality was awarded to Mikayla Christmas of St Martin Primary School.

Source : Dominica Carnival Show