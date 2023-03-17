Dominica names Dr. Doumbia-Henry as candidate for IMO secretary general post

Dominica has put forward Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the World Maritime University, as its candidate for Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The election will happen at the 129th session of the IMO Council in July 2023. Aside from Dominica, Bangladesh is expected to officially join Panama, Türkiye, Kenya, and one European candidate in the race to replace Kitack Lim of the Republic of South Korea. Lim was first elected in 2015 for a four-year term and then re-elected for a second and final four-year term that will end on December 31, this year.

Lim is the eighth person to be chosen to lead the IMO.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Dr. Doumbia-Henry, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has “vast knowledge, expertise, and experience in senior management roles of international organizations, including the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations, and the International Labour Organization.”

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is based in London, is a UN agency that makes sure ships are safe and secure and that they don’t pollute the sea or the air.

Dr. Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade, and Energy, said that the Roosevelt Skerrit government is sure that Dr. Doumbia-Henry has the right skills and experience to be the IMO secretary general.

“If successful, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry will join the group of Dominicans who lead a number of regional and international institutions,” the statement said.

Source : CMC