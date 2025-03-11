Dominica’s Kool Escapes Campaign Offers Unmatched Adventures

Discover Dominica Authority Launches “Kool Escapes” Summer Campaign

Discover Dominica Authority announces the launch of ‘Kool Escapes,’ a summer campaign positioning Dominica as the ultimate destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. The initiative will captivate travelers from North America, the United Kingdom, the French West Indies, France, the Commonwealth, and the wider Caribbean.

Kool Escapes invites visitors to immerse themselves in Dominica’s breathtaking landscapes and rejuvenating waters, offering unmatched adventures in an unspoiled paradise. The campaign emphasizes Dominica’s Aqua Pillar, reinforcing the island’s reputation as the region’s top diving and aquatic adventure destination.

Whether diving into colorful marine ecosystems, snorkeling, whale watching, river tubing, kayaking, or exploring waterfalls, visitors will be surrounded by nature’s wonders. From family-friendly activities to group excursions and solo adventures, Dominica caters to all types of travelers, offering diverse experiences that ensure everyone finds their perfect escape.

Exclusive travel packages include accommodation, dining, and guided tours, ensuring premium experiences at great value. Direct flights from Miami (American Airlines) and New York/New Jersey (United Airlines), as well as regional connections, make Dominica an easily accessible, adventure-packed getaway.

“Dominica is an untapped gem just waiting to be discovered, and ‘Kool Escapes’ captures the true spirit of our island like never before,” said Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority. “From the thrill of our world-class aquatic adventures to the peaceful sanctuary of our lush rainforests, this campaign highlights why Dominica is not just a destination, but the ultimate summer getaway for those seeking adventure, relaxation, and authenticity.”

For more information on Kool Escapes’ exclusive deals and booking details, visit discoverdominica.com