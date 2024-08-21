Dominica Outperforms Regional Averages in Key Subjects

Dominica has outperformed the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in this year’s regional exams, according to Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at CXC. The results were released at the State House Conference Center on Tuesday, marking the first time the results have been released in Dominica. The results show an increase in performance in various fields, including Chemistry, English A and B, Family Resource Management, Food Nutrition and Health, Human and Social Biology, and Information Technology.

Dr. Manning noted that Dominica maintained a consistent 82% overall performance in Chemistry, with a 22% increase in Grade Ones. In English A, Dominica’s performance was 83%, while the rest of the region’s performance was 76%. In English B, Dominica’s performance was 84%, a 10% increase overall and a 4% increase in Grade Ones.

In Family Resource Management, Dominica’s performance was 94%, the best in four years. In Food, Nutrition and Health, Dominica’s performance was 96%, the best in four years. Human and Social Biology also showed strong performance, moving from the 80s into the 90s. Information Technology had an 86% performance.

Education Minister Octavia Alfred emphasized that the results are not just numbers on paper but reflect the hard work, dedication, and passion put into the education system. She praised the students’ commitment and perseverance, stating that each outcome is a stepping stone on their path to greatness.