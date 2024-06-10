Dominica: Over 200 Employed on Laudat Cable Car Project

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that over 200 people are currently employed on the Cable Car project in Laudat, with a large number being locals. He made the announcement during a site visit to the Cable Car Development on Thursday. Skerrit noted that there are 210 people employed on site, except with a few non-nationals, and everyone here is Dominican. He stated that they are being paid about 25% more than what they would have been paid otherwise.

Skerrit believes that following completion, more visitors will be getting off the cruise ships to enjoy the Cable Car experience. He believes that the Roseau Valley people need to position themselves to benefit from this directly and indirectly. From a Dominican viewpoint, Skerrit believes that the construction of the Cable Car will allow for more family outings.

Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. Irving McIntyre, added that this is a major project and means a lot for his constituency. He mentioned that the Geothermal Plant will also be built in the near future in the Roseau Valley. He believes that such development is not only sustainable from an ideological standpoint but also the responsible way we are approaching this sort of development.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton concurred that this project truly promotes sustainable tourism. She predicts that the Cable Car project will create more traffic to the Roseau Valley and increase economic activity in this area. Additionally, it will benefit the local community by creating more tour guides and taxi operators, which will create a major opportunity for people involved in the taxi industry to invest in more costa buses.

The Cable Car project spans 6,600 meters and features two stations and 20 support towers. The first station, located at the base or take-off point, will include an administrative building, concierge station, ticket office, boutiques, boarding area, and food court. The top station will contain a restaurant and viewing platform.

The Cable Car is projected for completion by December 2025.