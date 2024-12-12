Dominica & St Lucia played to no result in Windward Under15 clash

Table toppers Saint Lucia and Dominica played to a no-result at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Wednesday December 11, 2024 in their round three clash in the 2024 WINLOTT/Windward Islands Male Under-15 Super-50 Cricket Championships being contested in Saint Lucia. The match was reduced to 30 overs after a late start prompted by a wet outfield.

Dominica’s Under-15 won the toss and sent the Saint Lucia Under-15 to take first knock, and soon enjoyed success. Saint Lucia lost her wicket with the score on 10, that of Daniel Lorde for 06. Wickets continue to fall – 2 for 21, 3 for 29, 4 for 47, 5 for 60, 6 for 103, 7 for 104, 8 for 126, 9 for 126; inning ending on 127 for 9 off 30 overs.

Jeannille Williams top-scored with 39, Kaleb Charles chipped in with 13, and Kerlan Daniel made 10; the only double figure scores by the batsmen in a sorry-looking scorecard.

Bowling for Dominica Under-15, Ellon Pascal took 3 for 11, Dylon John 3 for 14, Kelan Christmas 1 for 19, and Jalan Bruno 1 for 27. The Dominicans gifted Saint Lucia 38 extras made of 2 byes, 1 leg-bye, 29 wides, and 6 no-balls.

In replay, Dominica lost only one wicket – that of Derwin Lewis who was dismissed by Kaleb Charles for 10; 1 for 30. Alex Armstrong remained 33 not out, and Nian Davis 03 not out when the umpires called off play due to rapidly fading light. At that time Dominica was 68 for 1 after 14 overs, still 59 runs adrift and 16 overs left to be bowled.

Kaleb Charles took the only wicket to fall, finishing with figures of 1 for 21, with 22 extras in the Dominican total. Extras were made of 1 bye, 3 leg-byes, 17 wides, 1 and no-ball as the match ended in a no result.

Tomorrow Thursday December 12, 2024, Grenada and Saint Lucia will meet in battle at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from 09:30 a.m.