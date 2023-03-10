Dominica to get increase Service from Caribbean Airlines (CAL)

Starting on April 7, 2023, Caribbean Airlines will add a return flight from Trinidad to Dominica on Fridays.

At the moment, Caribbean Airlines has flights from POS to Dominica and then on to BGI on Thursdays. On Mondays, it has flights from BGI to DOM and then on to POS. The ATR 72, which has 68 seats, is used for the flights.

From POS, Trinidad, travelers can now fly to Dominica on Thursdays and Fridays (starting April 7, 2023) and leave on Mondays. The service has started.

increased from two flights per week to three flights per week, adding 68 seats or 33%.

Caribbean Airlines also lets people from the Tri State Area in the United States go to Dominica on the same day. For example, if you leave New York (via JFK) at 7:30 am on Friday, you’ll get to Dominica at 6:45 pm that same day. Stay over for a week. Leave Dominica on Friday at 7:40 p.m. and get back to JFK at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“The addition of this Friday return flight between Trinidad and Dominica not only gives people in Trinidad more ways to get to Dominica, but it also lets our friends from the Tri-State area travel from JFK to POS and then take the redeye back to JFK to start their day,” said Colin Piper, the Director of Tourism for Dominica.