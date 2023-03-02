Dominica to receive help from PAHO with its health insurance scheme

Dominica will continue to engage with PAHO on the national health insurance system pilot program, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Some individuals, according to Skerrit, have already profited from the program’s two components.

The prime minister noted that his administration has also chosen to eliminate the income tax requirements for individuals with health insurance, giving them a greater possibility to purchase health insurance as a supplement to their income.

Given Dominica’s small population, the head of government emphasized the need of PAHO’s aid in determining whether a new version of the nation’s national health insurance scheme can be implemented.

“Since there are always difficulties with a small population size, such as ours, such as what rates to use, how to compare with social security, etc. Alternatively, what type of contribution will individuals make, given that some will be able to pay while others will not? “The concept is that those who cannot pay will be assisted by those who can,” he said.

Skerrit went on to note that he has also spoken with the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who initiated a similar project a few years ago and is presently striving to enhance it.

He said that their conversation included what types of research they had performed and what proportion of contributions Dominicans would be required to make.

The Prime Minister then declared his and the ministries of health and finance’s commitment to advancing this initiative.

Source : DNO