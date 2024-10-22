Dominica Unveils ‘Winter Getaway’ Campaign to Attract U.S Travelers

Discover Dominica Authority Launches Winter Campaign: ‘Dominica, Your Winter Getaway

The Discover Dominica Authority has unveiled its new winter campaign, “Dominica, Your Winter Getaway – Where Nature and Adventure Await You,” to position Dominica as a top winter destination. Launching today and running throughout the winter season, the campaign targets the North American market, focusing on couples, families, friends, and retreat groups seeking unique and immersive travel experiences.

The campaign’s primary goals are to boost stayover arrivals over the next year and to increase brand visibility in key markets by 2025. It will emphasize Dominica’s pristine natural environment, rich cultural experiences, and a safe travel setting. Special promotions include curated packages with accommodations, tours, activities, and ground transportation, as well as deals such as “Pay for 4, Stay for 5” and “Pay for 6, Stay for 7,” with additional discounts of 10% to 20% from tour operators and car rental companies.

“As CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, I invite North American travelers and the world to experience Dominica’s breathtaking beauty and adventures. Our winter campaign offers unique, immersive experiences for couples, families, and groups. With strategic partnerships and promotions like ‘Pay for 4, Stay for 5,’ we deliver exceptional value. I’m confident this will boost arrivals and enhance our brand visibility, solidifying Dominica as a top winter escape,” stated Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority.

With this campaign, the Discover Dominica Authority is set to inspire travelers to explore and enjoy the island’s unique offerings, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

For further details on the campaign and available travel packages, visit www.discoverdominica.com/dwg