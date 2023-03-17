Dominican boat captain Danny Henry sentenced to one year in jail

On Thursday, Dominican boat captain was sentenced to one year in jail for his participation in the recent transportation of many Haitian nationals to Nevis.

Danny Henry was found guilty and sentenced on March 15, 2023, in the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court.

Henry was sentenced to six months in jail for visiting a non-official port and a year in prison for entering St. Kitts and Nevis without the permission of an immigration officer.

He must pay EC$5,000 in customs duties within six months or risk another six months in jail.

Source : Loop News