Dominican entertainer ‘Sukie’ on indecent assault charge in Grenada

Dominican entertainer ‘Sukie’ arrested in Grenada

According to reports from Grenada, Shane Edwards aka Sukie, a 36-year-old entertainer from Roseau, Dominica, was arrested by police on the island.

According to the information, he was allegedly charged with one count of Indecent Assault in Grenada.

Edwards is reportedly now in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The performer is reportedly in Grenada this weekend for a performance.

In September 2022, the entertainer was arrested in Dominica and charged with battery on a female as well as threats.

Edwards who was remanded into custody for the alleged offense, was able to secure bail a month later.

Since his release in October, the artist has performed at several shows around the region.

The trial for the offense of threat and battery was expected to commence in the Roseau Magistrate court on December 6, 2022.

Recently, Edwards caused a stir in SVG when he was spotted in many videos from a Georgetown performance where it was said that he had a 15-year-old on stage in lewd poses.