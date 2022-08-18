Dominica’s Creole music festival boasts 21 star-studded performances

A star-studded lineup of 21 artistes has been announced for the 22nd edition of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival.

The announcement was made at the official launch of the festival on August 10, 2022. The World Creole Music Festival, carded for October 28 – 30, 2022 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau Dominica will provide patrons with a mix of bouyon, cadence, kompa, zouk, dancehall, reggae and soca acts.

The artistes announced included Jamaican reggae sensation Shenseea who will grace the festival stage for the first time with her popular hits, Caribbean soca icons Kes the Band and Patrice Roberts will also get the crowd grooving to their up-tempo ballads.

Reggae and dancehall fans can move to the hits of Christopher Martin, Sizzla and Dexta Daps out of Jamaica. Kompa, zouk and French ragga dancehall fans can keep their feet moving with the melodic voices of Jocelyne Beroard of Kassav fame, Chiré LaKay, Admiral T out of Guadeloupe, and out of Haiti K-Dilak & Bedjine and Enposib. Popular Dominican acts are sure to please patrons with their catchy upbeat melodies performed by Carlyn XP, Reo, Signal Band, First Serenade Band, ColtonT, Extasy Band, Original WCK, Midnight Groovers, Asa Banton, and TK International.

Tickets for the World Creole Music Festival can be purchased online at https://dominicafestivals.com/wcmf-home/ . Individual nightly tickets are available for purchase as well as season tickets for all three nights.

Nightly tickets cost EC$150/US$58, season tickets EC$375/US$144, Village VIP EC$1,160/US$446 season pass or EC$440/US$169 nightly and Party VIP EC$960/US$369 season pass or EC$350/US$135 nightly tickets.