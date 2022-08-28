Dominica’s Kalinago Chief in U.S sponsored leadership program

Lorenzo Sanford, Chief of the Kalinago indigenous tribe in Dominica is currently in the United States participating in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

He is taking part in an exchange focused on Human and Civil Rights for Marginalized Communities from August 20 to September 10.

During the IVLP program, he and participants from several other countries such as Turkey, Ghana, Austria, and Mexico will learn best practices to prevent and address human rights violations against members of marginalized communities; discuss advocacy strategies to reform discriminatory laws and policies and to develop improved legislative protections; plan public education campaigns to promote tolerance, inclusiveness, and/or awareness of minority communities and their contribution to society; and examine interfaith dialogue and cooperation efforts in communities.

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.