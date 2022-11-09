Dominica’s Opposition party (UWP) boycotting Dec. 6 snap election

Opposition party in Dominica to boycott snap general election

Tuesday, the United Workers Party (UWP), the country’s largest opposition party, announced that it would not run in the December 6 snap general election. The UWP stated that it remains convinced that electoral reform “as demanded by the Dominican population” is necessary to ensure free and fair elections in Dominica.

Election Day is scheduled for November 18.

The party called on President Charles Savarin “to revoke the calling of election by the Prime Minister,” who announced the election date on Sunday, three years after leading the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) to an 18-3 victory in the 2019 general election.

Sir Dennis Byron, the sole Commissioner charged with advancing electoral reform in Dominica, proposed on Sunday that the first phase of his report be presented by the end of November, with the Register of Electors legislation to be introduced in December and the plan to implement it in January 2023.

Prior to the last general election, the UWP had demanded electoral reform, but the Skerrit administration stated that it had been thwarted by opposition legislators who refused to debate the necessary legislation to advance the electoral reform process.

The UWP attempted to postpone the 2019 general elections until February 2020 on the grounds that electoral reform was necessary, specifically the issuance of photo identification cards and a purge of the voters’ list.

Sir Dennis, a former president of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), indicated in a letter to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Opposition Leader Lennox Linton that he was “working to expedite the presentation of my Recommendations for the improvement of the Electoral Process in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

In a letter dated November 6 that was also sent to the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) and copied to the chairman of the Electoral Commission, Duncan Stowe, a prominent international jurist with over 50 years of experience in the legal field, explained that he would present the report in two phases.

“Phase I will cover the Registration of Electors and Phase II will cover the Election Process,” Sir Denis wrote, adding, “I am in the final stages of completing the Phase I report.”

The UWP said in a statement that it views with “disappointment and dismay” the Prime Minister’s announcement of a “snap” general election, stating that “this call for national elections is seen as an outrage by all Dominicans, particularly the residents of the east of the country who were reeling from a natural disaster.”

“On the night that the nation was expected to hear the Prime Minister lead the call to support those affected, Mr. Skerrit decided to prioritize his personal interests over those of the nation. This announcement must be condemned by all Dominicans as an affront to our democracy and an insult to our people. “Dominicans cannot be asked to participate in another national election without meeting at least two basic election standards, namely a clean Voters List that accurately reflects those who are eligible to vote and National ID Cards that are available to all legitimate voters.”

The UWP stated that Dominica’s highest court, the CCJ, had stated in a written decision that “in its opinion, there remain grave concerns regarding the conduct of these elections” (2019 General Elections). Future elections in Dominica should not proceed with these or comparable stains…”

The UWP stated that Sir Dennis was appointed by the government to present the “necessary amendments to our laws to reform the electoral process” following the 2019 general elections.

“Over the past few months, the United Workers Party has been in constant communication with Sir Byron, who has informed the Party of his plans to expedite the presentation of his recommendations. Since Mr. Skerrit has two and a half years remaining on his current mandate as Prime Minister and sufficient time to implement the long-awaited reform of the electoral process, there are no justifiable reasons for him to call a “Snap Election” other than an abuse of power, according to the opposition party.

Source : CMC