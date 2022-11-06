Dominica’s PM Roosevelt Skerrit calls snap elections for December 6

Dominica PM announces snap General Elections

Dominica is preparing to vote.

Tonight, in a national speech, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit declared that general elections will be place on Tuesday, December 6.

Skerrit added that he asked the President to dissolve the current parliament effectively immediately.

Nomination day will be on Friday, November 18.

Skerrit, who advocated for a national reset, stated that he has no intention of remaining in power beyond April 2025.

“You’ve granted me the authority to remain in office until April 2025. I have no intention of staying past that date. I’ve run my race, and I plan to cross the finish line with Dominica safely reestablished on the path to sustained progress and prosperity. Therefore, I propose a national reset,” he explained.

Skerritt stated that while he would be leading a new slate for the upcoming election, he hopes to oversee the calm and dignified transfer of Prime Ministerial power to a candidate selected by his party.

He stated that he intends to stay for another two and a half years, but a number of his coworkers concur that the time for renewal is now.

Skerrit stated that he desires 2023 to commence with a fresh mandate and a new team to address the problems posed by COVID-19, the impact of the Ukraine war, and other issues.

Tuesday, November 8, in Roseau, the new DLP slate will be introduced.

In the 2019 elections, Skerrit’s DLP won a record-breaking fifth term. The Democratic Labor Party won 18 seats, while the United Workers Party got three.