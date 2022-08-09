Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival will be officially launched

The 22nd edition of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) will be officially launched on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Petit Miami, formerly the Anchorage Hotel in Castle Comfort. Patrons will be privy to a star-studded lineup of artistes performing in various genres.

The much-anticipated Festival artiste lineup will be revealed at a media launch from 6 pm at Petit Miami on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Remarks will be made by the Parliamentary Secretary for the Roseau South Constituency, the Hon. Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, and the Festivals and Events Manager. The new Dominica Festivals website will also be launched at the artiste’s lineup reveal.

The WCMF launch will be live streamed via our Dominica Festival Facebook page and will be open for the public to attend the event.